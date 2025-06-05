Aston Villa join Napoli and AC Milan in race for Man Utd star

Aston Villa have emerged as surprise contenders to sign Jadon Sancho, joining Napoli and AC Milan in the race for the Manchester United winger, according to TEAMtalk.

Sancho has returned to Old Trafford following his Chelsea loan, but is expected to depart permanently in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho. Photo by Shutterstock.

Chelsea paid £5m to cancel a £25m buy clause after Sancho refused to lower his £300,000-a-week wage.

The biggest shock comes from Villa’s interest, with Unai Emery’s side reportedly looking at Sancho as a replacement for Marcus Rashford, who spent the season on loan at Villa Park.

Napoli are also tracking Sancho as they seek to replace Kvaratskhelia, while AC Milan are eyeing him as a potential successor to Rafael Leao.

No deal is imminent, but talks are expected to progress soon.