Aston Villa join race for Brazilian defender

Aston Villa have reportedly entered the competition to sign Internacional defender Vitao, alongside Real Betis, according to Spanish outlet Diario de Sevilla.

The Brazilian, valued at £10.2 million, has garnered significant interest as Unai Emery looks to strengthen his squad for a challenging season that includes Champions League commitments.

With West Ham United already making a £6.8 million bid, Internacional is holding firm on their higher valuation. Vitao, known for his tenacity, is seen as a key addition for clubs seeking defensive reinforcement.

Vitao, who almost signed with Barcelona in 2019, is now eyeing a move to European football.

Aston Villa’s interest underscores their ambition to add depth and quality to their roster for the upcoming season.