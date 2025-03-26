Aston Villa join race for striker that Newcastle are holding talks with

Italy and Fiorentina striker Moise Kean
Italy and Fiorentina striker Moise Kean. Photo by Shutterstock.

Aston Villa have reportedly joined a number of Premier League clubs that are interested in signing Fiorentina and Italy star Moise Kean.

Reports on Tuesday suggested that Newcastle had already initiated talks with Kean’s agent over a potential summer move for the striker.

Alexander Isak has been strongly linked with a move away from Newcastle United and the Premier League giants are looking for alternatives, should someone come in with a monster bid for the Swedish striker.

Italian outlet La Nazione reports that Aston Villa, Arsenal, Tottenham and Napoli are also showing an interest in the 25-year-old striker.

Kean has a €52 million release clause in his contract at Fiorentina, but that can only be activated between July 1 and 15.

Kean has been linked with several clubs across Europe after impressing in the Serie A for Fiorentina, scoring 15 goals in 26 appearances in the Serie A for the club.

The Italy international joined Fiorentina from Serie A rivals Juventus for just €18 million last summer.

