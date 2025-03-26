Aston Villa join race for striker that Newcastle are holding talks with

Aston Villa have reportedly joined a number of Premier League clubs that are interested in signing Fiorentina and Italy star Moise Kean.

Reports on Tuesday suggested that Newcastle had already initiated talks with Kean’s agent over a potential summer move for the striker.

Alexander Isak has been strongly linked with a move away from Newcastle United and the Premier League giants are looking for alternatives, should someone come in with a monster bid for the Swedish striker.

Italian outlet La Nazione reports that Aston Villa, Arsenal, Tottenham and Napoli are also showing an interest in the 25-year-old striker.

Kean has a €52 million release clause in his contract at Fiorentina, but that can only be activated between July 1 and 15.

Kean has been linked with several clubs across Europe after impressing in the Serie A for Fiorentina, scoring 15 goals in 26 appearances in the Serie A for the club.

The Italy international joined Fiorentina from Serie A rivals Juventus for just €18 million last summer.