Newcastle make contact with agent over move for Italy star

Newcastle United have reportedly made contact with the agents of Fiorentina and Italy star Moise Kean.

Calciomercato.com reports that the Magpies have initiated talks with Kean’s agent over a potential summer move for the striker.

Italy and Fiorentina striker Moise Kean. Photo by Shutterstock.

Moise Kean has a €52 million release clause in his contract at Fiorentina, but that can only be activated between July 1 and 15.

Alexander Isak has been strongly linked with a move away from Newcastle United and the Premier League giants are looking for alternatives, should someone come in with a monster bid for the Swedish striker.

Kean has been linked with several clubs across Europe after impressing in the Serie A for Fiorentina, scoring 15 goals in 26 appearances in the Serie A for the club.