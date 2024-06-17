Aston Villa, Leicester, Leeds and Bournemouth target makes Premier League claim

Sunderland defender Trai Hume is attracting attention from several top clubs, including Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Leicester, Leeds and Napoli, according to Sunday Sport Life.

The 22-year-old full-back, who started 45 Championship matches last season, extended his contract with Sunderland last summer until 2027, with an option for an additional year.

Despite his desire to play in the Premier League, Hume insists he is happy at Sunderland. His impressive form has sparked interest from these clubs, all keen to monitor his progress and potential future availability.

Trai Hume told Sunday Sport Life: “I think I could play in the Premier League. You have to keep yourself at a high standard and you want to push yourself as much as you can.

“That’s the level I want to get to but I’m happy enough at Sunderland and happy where I’m at and I’m really enjoying my football. If a move happens, it happens and if doesn’t I’m happy to play for Sunderland.”

When asked about the reports linking him with big clubs, Hume added: “I try not to think about it. I let my agent deal with all that stuff and until they come to Sunderland and offer money I don’t pay too much attention to it.”