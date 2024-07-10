Aston Villa make bid for Ipswich, Everton and Crystal Palace target

Aston Villa have joined the competition to sign Hull City winger Jaden Philogene, matching agreements reached by other clubs, according to Sky Sports News.

A clause in Philogene’s Hull contract allows Villa, his former club, to match any bids. Ipswich and Everton have already agreed on £18 million deals in principle with Hull for the talented winger.

Crystal Palace also remain interested in the 21-year-old Hull City winger..

Jaden Philogene joined Hull from Villa for £5 million last year. Now, with multiple clubs vying for his signature, the decision rests with the player.

If Philogene opts to rejoin Villa, Ipswich will proceed with their separate deal for his Hull teammate, Jacob Greaves.