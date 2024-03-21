Aston Villa plan summer swoop for World Cup winner

Aston Villa’s president of football operations Monchi has reportedly initiated talks for a landmark transfer of World Cup winner Paulo Dybala.

With a reputation for securing top talent, Monchi’s sights are set on the Argentinian forward, who has shone at Roma with 32 goals in 62 appearances since his free transfer from Juventus in 2022.

Italian outlet Il Messaggero suggest Villa is in a strong position to activate a €13m (£11.5m) release clause in Dybala’s contract, valid until summer 2025, for overseas clubs.

This move represents Villa’s ambition to attract world-class talent, positioning them as serious contenders for Dybala’s signature against interested clubs like Atletico Madrid.