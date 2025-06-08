Aston Villa plot move to hijack Bournemouth deal

Aston Villa are eyeing a swoop for Rennes captain Adrien Truffert, hoping to hijack Bournemouth’s £20 million move for the French left-back.

The 23-year-old, who has impressed in Ligue 1 with two goals and two assists across 33 games this season, is seen as a potential replacement for Milos Kerkez at Bournemouth.

Unai Emery is keen to strengthen the left side of his defence, with Lucas Digne and Ian Maatsen failing to cement their places.

The Sun reports that Villa’s move could hinge on quickly offloading a player to fund the deal in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Truffert, who has one cap for France, remains a top target as both Premier League sides push to secure his signature.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Wolves have previously also been linked with the French left-back.