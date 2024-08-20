Man Utd, Liverpool, Nottingham and Wolves target French left-back

A number of Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in Rennes left-back Adrien Truffert.

French outlet L’Equipe reports that Manchester United, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Wolves are some of the clubs interested in the 22-year-old.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly keeping an eye on the highly-rated defender.

Truffert’s contract at Rennes is set to expire in the summer of 2026.

Manchester United reportedly sees Adrien Truffert as a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw, while Liverpool sees him as one to replace Andrew Robertson in the future.