Aston Villa ponder move for Man Utd star

Aston Villa are reportedly considering making a loan move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

The Athletic reports of the interest from Villa in signing the England international on loan in the 2025 January transfer window.

Rashford prefers a move to Barcelona, but the report suggests he might consider a move to Villa, due to a lack of first-team football at Manchester United.

Aston Villa are looking for a new attacker, as Jhon Duran is joining Al Nassr in a £64.5 million deal and Emil Buendia has joined Bayer Leverkusen on loan.

Villa manager Unai Emery is reportedly a big fan of Rashford and has ‘requested the club’ to enter talks over the 27-year-old.