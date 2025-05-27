Aston Villa secure deal for Nottingham Forest, Spurs, Brighton, Bournemouth and AC Milan target

Aston Villa have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Feyenoord forward Zepiqueno Redmond on a free transfer.

The 18-year-old is set to join the Premier League side on a four-year contract, keeping him at Villa Park until at least 2029.

Zepiqueno Redmond is regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in Dutch football. Despite limited senior appearances, his versatility across the front line and potential have attracted significant attention.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Villa have beaten off competition from Tottenham, Bournemouth, and AC Milan to land the Netherlands U19 international.

Nottingham Forest and Brighton have also shown strong interest in the young forward.

Redmond has worked under Robin van Persie at Feyenoord, gaining valuable experience and guidance. With Europa League football on offer next season, Unai Emery sees the youngster as a valuable addition for the future.

The move marks a smart low-risk investment by Villa in the 2025 summer transfer window., with hopes he can thrive in the Premier League.