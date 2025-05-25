Exclusive: Nottingham Forest join Aston Villa, Spurs, Brighton, Bournemouth and AC Milan in race for striker

Nottingham Forest have joined the race to sign highly-rated Feyenoord striker Zepiqueno Redmond, with Aston Villa, Spurs, Brighton, Bournemouth and AC Milan also keen.

The 18-year-old Dutch forward is attracting growing interest ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window.

Zepiqueno Redmond‘s contract expires next month, meaning Feyenoord are set to receive only a compensation fee if he departs.

Aston Villa are currently leading the race for the teenager, who has been labelled a striker with “important potential”.

Ontheminute.com understands that Nottingham Forest are showing an interest in the young strikeras well and their entry into the chase could heat up the battle.

Redmond has made nine senior appearances and scored twice for the Dutch giants. His playing style has drawn comparisons to Victor Boniface of Bayer Leverkusen.

As clubs look to invest in young talent, Redmond’s availability presents a bargain opportunity for Premier League and European sides alike.