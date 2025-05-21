Aston Villa in talks to sign Spurs, Brighton, Bournemouth and AC Milan target

Aston Villa are reportedly in talks to sign teenage centre-forward Zepiqueno Redmond from Dutch side Feyenoord.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Villa are in talks to sign the Feyenoord talent and that they rate him as a ‘striker with important potential’.

Aston Villa are leading the race and Romano claims they are ‘in good position’ to sign the youngster this summer.

But Villa face competition, as the likes of Tottenham, Brighton, Bournemouth and AC Milan are also reportedly interested in the youngster.

The 18-year-old’s current contract at Feyenoord is due to expire next month and he could leave the club, with Feyenoord only due to receive a compensation fee.

Zepiqueno Redmond has scored two goals in nine competitive matches for Feyenoord at senior level.

The Dutch forward has previously been compared to Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface in the way he plays.