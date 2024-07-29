Aston Villa target closing in on Sevilla move

Former Leicester City star Kelechi Iheanacho is set to undergo his medical ahead of his move to Sevilla.

Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg reports that Kelechi Iheanacho is expected to arrive in Sevilla on Tuesday for his medical.

The report suggests that a ‘verbal agreement is done’ and that the striker is close to joining Sevilla as a free agent.

Plettenberg expect the deal to be confirmed in the next days.

The 27-year-old Nigerian international has earlier this summer been strongly linked with a move to Aston Villa.