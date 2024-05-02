Aston Villa target Leicester City star

Aston Villa are eyeing a summer move for Kelechi Iheanacho after the striker declined a contract extension with Leicester City.

With the Foxes’ Championship triumph this season, Iheanacho is set to depart as a free agent, sparking interest from Villa who previously signed Youri Tielemans under similar circumstances, reports Football Insider.

The 27-year-old has found limited success this season, scoring six goals in 25 appearances, and is now set to leave Leicester City in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Villa aims to bolster their attacking options to complement Ollie Watkins, considering Kelechi Iheanacho as a potential backup.

The Nigerian international’s stint was partly disrupted by his commitments at the Africa Cup of Nations, further limiting his impact under manager Enzo Maresca.