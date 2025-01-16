Atlanta Utd make £15m bid for Crystal Palace striker – despite closing in on Middlesbrough and Newcastle United stars

Atlanta United have reportedly set their sights on bolstering their squad for the 2025 MLS season with some ambitious moves in the transfer market.

Sky Sports News reports that Atlanta United have submitted a £15 million bid for Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard, despite being on the brink of finalizing an £18 million deal with Middlesbrough for Emmanuel Latte Lath.

The report suggests that Atlanta United, managed by former Celtic boss Ronny Deila, is only looking to fill one of their Designated Player spots with a new striker, with Latte Lath emerging as the preferred candidate.

The club is close to reaching an agreement with Middlesbrough for the Ivory Coast international, but personal terms are still under discussion.

Interestingly, Atlanta has also made a move for their secondary target, Odsonne Edouard. The Crystal Palace forward, currently on loan at Leicester City, has attracted significant attention from the MLS side as they weigh their options ahead of the new season.

Beyond targeting a marquee striker, the club is reportedly in advanced negotiations with Newcastle United to re-sign Miguel Almirón for £8 million plus add-ons. Almirón, who enjoyed immense success during his previous stint in Atlanta, could occupy the second DP slot and add a dynamic edge to the team’s attack.

Atlanta United’s recent transfer activity has been bolstered by significant player sales. Over the summer, the club offloaded Thiago Almada to Botafogo for £24 million, Giorgos Giakoumakis to Cruz Azul for £8 million, and Caleb Wiley to Chelsea for £9 million.

These moves have provided the financial flexibility to pursue top-tier talent as the team looks to reclaim its position as a dominant force in MLS.