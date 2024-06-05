Atletico Madrid joins Aston Villa and Spurs in race for England star

Atletico Madrid have joined Aston Villa and Tottenham in the pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to Sky Sports.

The 24-year-old has just over a year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, prompting Chelsea to consider offers to meet Profit and Sustainability rules.

Chelsea values Conor Gallagher at £50 million, a figure they are firm on, having sold Mason Mount for a similar fee. Gallagher, known for his exemplary conduct and strong performances, starred as Chelsea’s captain during much of the 2023/24 season.

His industrious midfield play earned him a spot in Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad for Euro 2024.

With preliminary talks already underway with Aston Villa and Tottenham expected to bid soon, the race for Gallagher’s signature is heating up. Atletico Madrid’s entry into the fray adds further competition, as clubs vie for the talented midfielder ahead of the new season.