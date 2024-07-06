Atletico Madrid reject improved £42m bid from Chelsea for Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest target

Chelsea have had a £42 million bid for Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion rejected, with the Spanish club demanding at least £70 million, according to The Sun.

The 20-year-old Spain under-21 international, often compared to Diego Costa, has four years left on his contract, giving Atletico a strong hand in negotiations.

Identified by Chelsea’s recruitment team for his potential, Samu Omorodion is also backed by new head coach Enzo Maresca, who seeks to enhance Chelsea’s attacking lineup.

Omorodion has also attracted interest from Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, as previously reported by Ontheminute.com.

Chelsea’s pursuit follows their decision to pull out of discussions with Newcastle for Alexander Isak.