Exclusive: Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest keeping tabs on Atletico Madrid youngster

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are reportedly considering a move for Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion.

The young talent, who has previously attracted interest from AC Milan, is now on the radar of the two Premier League clubs as they see the youngster as one for the future.

The 19-year-old impressed in La Liga while on loan at Alaves last season, netting eight goals from 24 league appearances.

Samu Omorodion joined Atletico Madrid from Granada for a €5million fee last summer, before joining Alaves on loan.

Ontheminute.com understands that Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are considering capitalizing on the opportunity to secure the striker’s services, potentially beating other suitors to his signature.

The 2024 summer transfer window could see a competitive race for the talented forward.