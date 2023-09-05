Bailly joins Besiktas

Besiktas have signed defender Eric Bailly from Manchester United on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old has signed a one-year contract with the option of two further years.

A statement from the Turkish Super Lig side read: “Our club has reached an agreement with Manchester United for the final transfer of Ivorian defender Eric Bailly.

“We wish Eric Bailly, who we believe will provide important services to our club, great success with our glorious jersey, and present it to the public with our respect.”

Bailly spent last season on loan at Marseille, but has failed to impress United manager Erik ten Hag.