Barcelona join chase for Aston Villa, Brentford and Newcastle target

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing Club Brugge’s 19-year-old forward Antonio Nusa as a potential signing, reports Albert Fernandez from GOL.

The Norwegian forward, who has been under the radar since last summer, has made 42 appearances this season, contributing four goals and as many assists.

Although not a first-choice starter, Nusa’s promising potential has drawn attention from several Premier League clubs ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

Barcelona’s interest comes as they potentially look to offload Raphinha and Ferran Torres to alleviate financial strains, needing replacements to bolster their attack.

Antonio Nusa is considered a long-term asset for the Blaugrana, capable of serving the team for the next decade.

However, with strong interest from England, Barcelona faces stiff competition for the Norwegian prodigy’s signature.

Nusa has been linked with the likes of Aston Villa, Tottenham, Brentford and Newcastle United in recent months.