Barcelona lining up shock £60m bid for former Man Utd star – but face competition from PSG, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich

Barcelona are reportedly ready to make a shock move for former Manchester United star Mason Greenwood next summer.

Mason Greenwood has had an outstanding start to this career at Marseille, with an impressive five goals in six games so far this season.

The Sun reports that Barcelona scouts have watched Greenwood in action in four games so far this season.

Getafe forward Mason Greenwood, on loan from Manchester United. Photo by Shutterstock.

The report suggests that the Spanish giants are prepared to bid as much as £60million for the former Manchester United star next summer.

Greenwood impressed while on loan at Getafe in La Liga last season and has also been linked with French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

A source told The Sun: “Mason loves France. He’s been welcomed with open-arms and is loving life in the league.”

Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich are also reportedly keeping tabs on the forward.

Manchester United inserted a significant sell-on clause into the deal when Greenwood left for Marseille, which is thought to be between 40 and 50 per cent.