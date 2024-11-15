Bayern Munich join race for Barcelona, Aston Villa, Spurs and Newcastle target

Bayern Munich are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in Norwegian winger Antonio Nusa from RB Leipzig.

Antonio Nusa joined RB Leipzig in a €21million deal from Brugge in the summer and has made an instant impact at the club.

Nusa came close to joining Premier League club Brentford in the January transfer window, but the move collapsed due to fears of underlying medical issues with the player’s back and knees.

Fichajes now reports that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are showing an interest in Nusa, despite the winger only having joined his current club in the summer.

The 19-year-old is also being tracked by the likes of Barcelona, Aston Villa, Tottenham and Newcastle United.

Nusa’s contract with RB Leipzig is set to expire in the summer of 2029.