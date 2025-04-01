Bayern Munich join race for Man Utd, Liverpool, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Brighton target

Bayern Munich are reportedly the last club to show an interest in signing Greek wonderkid Konstantinos Karetsas from Genk.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that Bayern Munich have ‘gathered all the information’ on the 17-year-old and are interested in making a move in the 2025 summer transfer window.

The report suggests that Bayern Munich have a strong position in the race for the youngster, as former Bayern star Thorsten Fink is now Genk head coach.

But the Bundesliga giants ace strong competitions as the winger has attracted interested from the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Brighton.

The mentioned Premier League clubs were represented in attendance to watch the youngster become the youngest goalscorer in Greece’s history when he hit a wonderful strike for Greece against Scotland at Hampden Park.

Reports have previously hinted that Nottingham Forest could have an advantage in signing the Greek international, due to their Greek owner Evangelos Marinakis.