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Bayern Munich plot summer swoop for Newcastle United star

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany
Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany. Photo by Shutterstock.

Anthony Gordon is emerging as a major target for Bayern Munich, with the German giants now lining up a summer move for the Newcastle United star.

The England forward has been one of the brighter figures in a difficult campaign at St James’ Park, and his form on the big stage has only increased interest in his future.

According to Sky Germany, Bayern are seriously considering a push for Gordon and have already begun internal work on a possible deal.

The winger is said to be a leading option as the Bundesliga champions assess ways to strengthen on the left side of attack ahead of next season.

Newcastle are not thought to want a sale and still view Gordon as one of their key players.

His long-term contract also gives them a strong hand. But with Bayern now circling and his reputation continuing to grow, this is a story that could gather real pace.

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