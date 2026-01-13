Blackburn, Preston North End and Middlesbrough scouting Barnsley hotshot

Riverside Stand at Ewood Park, home of Blackburn Rovers
Riverside Stand at Ewood Park, home of Blackburn Rovers. Photo by Shutterstock.

Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End and Middlesbrough have stepped up their pursuit of Barnsley striker Davis Keillor-Dunn after all three clubs sent scouts to watch him face Liverpool on Monday night.

Sources at Football Insider report that the Championship trio are closely monitoring the 28-year-old as they consider potential January moves.

Despite Barnsley’s 4-1 defeat at Anfield, Keillor-Dunn impressed with his movement, work rate and link-up play across 81 minutes.

The forward has already delivered 14 goals and an assist this season, putting him firmly on the radar of promotion-chasing clubs.

His ability to operate as a striker, attacking midfielder or wide forward adds to his appeal.

With the window entering a crucial phase, interest in the League One standout is rapidly heating up.

