Blackburn, Preston North End and Middlesbrough scouting Barnsley hotshot

Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End and Middlesbrough have stepped up their pursuit of Barnsley striker Davis Keillor-Dunn after all three clubs sent scouts to watch him face Liverpool on Monday night.

Sources at Football Insider report that the Championship trio are closely monitoring the 28-year-old as they consider potential January moves.

Despite Barnsley’s 4-1 defeat at Anfield, Keillor-Dunn impressed with his movement, work rate and link-up play across 81 minutes.

The forward has already delivered 14 goals and an assist this season, putting him firmly on the radar of promotion-chasing clubs.

His ability to operate as a striker, attacking midfielder or wide forward adds to his appeal.

With the window entering a crucial phase, interest in the League One standout is rapidly heating up.