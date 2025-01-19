Blackburn renew efforts to land Nottingham Forest man

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly ready to make a new attempt at signing midfielder Lewis O’Brien from Nottingham Forest.

Transfer insider Alan Nixon reports that Blackburn have made contact with Forest to check if there is a possibility to take the midfielder on loan for the rest of the season.

Rovers failed in a move to bring the 26-year-old to Ewood Park around two years ago.

Lewis O’Brien has fallen down the pecking order at Forest and he could be interested in a move to the Championship in order to get regular first-team football.

Rovers are keen to make the move happen in the 2025 January transfer window, but the midfielder’s wages could be challenging for the club.