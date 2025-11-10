Blackburn set for January shake-up: Three signings incoming as survival push begins

Blackburn Rovers are preparing to make major moves in the January transfer window as the club looks to pull away from the Championship danger zone.

The Lancashire side are planning to add three new players to Valerien Ismael’s squad to spark an upturn in results.

According to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Rovers are targeting a centre-back, central midfielder and a striker.

The midfield addition is viewed as urgent, with Sondre Tronstad expected to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Blackburn have struggled for consistency this campaign after losing key players like Dom Hyam, Lewis Travis and Tyrhys Dolan over the summer. The club sit in the lower reaches of the table and know reinforcements are essential.

Rovers’ board are prepared to back Ismael in January as they push to avoid being dragged into a full relegation battle.