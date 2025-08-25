Blackburn, West Brom and Oxford United eye Swedish defender

Blackburn Rovers are among the clubs monitoring GAIS centre-back Filip Beckman ahead of the transfer deadline.

According to Swedish outlet Expressen, the 22-year-old is also on the radar of Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion and Oxford United.

Beckman has developed into one of GAIS’s most important players since joining in 2020, making over 50 appearances in all competitions and contributing three goals and two assists.

His current contract runs until 2027, meaning the Swedish club are under no pressure to sell.

Blackburn are keen to strengthen their defensive options before September 1, while West Brom boss Valerien Ismael is also weighing up a move.

Oxford United’s interest adds another dimension, with the League One side eager to compete for one of Scandinavia’s most highly rated young defenders.