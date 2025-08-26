Liverpool youngster signs new deal and set for Ajax loan move despite Championship interest

Liverpool midfielder James McConnell has signed a new five-year contract and is set to join Ajax on loan for the 2025/26 season.

According to The Athletic, the Dutch side won the race for the highly rated 20-year-old, beating interest from Championship clubs Ipswich Town, Derby County, West Bromwich Albion, Hull City, Oxford United and Austrian champions Sturm Graz.

Ajax head coach John Heitinga, who previously worked with James McConnell during his time at Anfield, played a key role in securing the deal.

The midfielder is seen as an ideal fit to replace Jordan Henderson, with the added lure of European football helping Ajax seal the agreement.

Liverpool regard McConnell as a future first-team player, and his new contract ties him to Anfield until 2030.