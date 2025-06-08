Bournemouth lining up swoop for Aston Villa, Arsenal, Man Utd, Real Madrid and Leverkusen target

Bournemouth are reported keen on signing Spanish goalkeeper Joan Garcia this summer.

Garcia is expected to join Barcelona next week as the Spanish side plan to trigger the €25 million release clause in the Espanyol goalkeeper’s contract.

Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia. Photo by Shutterstock.

The Sun reports that Barcelona could send out the 24-year-old on loan for a season in the Premier League, with Bournemouth being keen to sign the goalkeeper in the 2025 summer transfer window.

The Cherries would be interested in getting Garcia on loan for the coming season.

The 23-year-old keeper has impressed this season, drawing serious attention from top European clubs, such as Barcelona, as well as the likes of Arsenal, Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen.

Reports have previously suggested that Aston Villa were frontrunners in the race for the goalkeeper, after Sporting Director Monchi personally watched Garcia in action against Villarreal.

Reports back in April also suggested that Manchester United had made contact over a move for the highly-rated goalkeeper.

Espanyol are under pressure to sell before June to balance their books, making a move likely soon. Garcia’s stellar form has made him one of Spain’s standout goalkeepers this season.