Brentford and Fulham make contact over summer move for Genoa star

Brentford and Fulham have reportedly made contact with representatives of Johan Vasquez over a potential summer move for the Genoa star.

GiveMeSport journalist Ben Jacobs reports that both Premier League clubs have expressed an interest in the Mexican international.

The 26-year-old centre-back has impressed for Genoa this season and is contracted with the club until the summer of 2027.

The report suggests that Genoa are prepared to sell the centre-back if they get offers above £17 million this summer.

There are also reportedly interest from the likes of Atalanta, Juventus and several Bundesliga clubs in the defender.