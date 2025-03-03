Brentford and Fulham make contact over summer move for Genoa star

Fulham manager Marco Silva
Fulham manager Marco Silva. Photo by Shutterstock.

Brentford and Fulham have reportedly made contact with representatives of Johan Vasquez over a potential summer move for the Genoa star.

GiveMeSport journalist Ben Jacobs reports that both Premier League clubs have expressed an interest in the Mexican international.

The 26-year-old centre-back has impressed for Genoa this season and is contracted with the club until the summer of 2027.

The report suggests that Genoa are prepared to sell the centre-back if they get offers above £17 million this summer.

There are also reportedly interest from the likes of Atalanta, Juventus and several Bundesliga clubs in the defender.

