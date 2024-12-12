Carragher expects Liverpool star to sign new deal

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that he believes Mohamed Salah will sign a new contract with the club.

Carragher believes Salah will sign a new deal because ‘there are not too many options’ for the Egyptian forward.

Carragher commented on Salah’s future at this week’s Stick to Football podcast, which many regard as one of the best football podcasts.

“I love Mo Salah, he’s one of the best players in the world, but the reason I say this is because of his age,” Carragher said on the Stick to Football podcast.

“When you’re on that type of money and you’re talking about getting a raise – a raise isn’t 10 or 20 grand a week. How many attackers do Real Madrid have, Barcelona are in dire straits financially, PSG are nowhere near the team Liverpool are – there are only four or five teams that can realistically win the Champions League and Liverpool are one of them.

“He will stay as I’m not sure there are too many options. He’s not ready to go to Saudi [Arabia] – he can do that in three years’ time. Salah is that driven as a footballer to win the record of most goals – or whatever that may be for Liverpool.”