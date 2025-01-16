Carragher on what Man Utd should do with Garnacho

Jamie Carragher has urged Manchester United to sell Argentine youngster Alejandro Garnacho in January.

Carragher thinks United should sell Garnacho in the 2025 January transfer window, amid talks that Napoli are ready to pay almost £59million for the youngster.

The Liverpool legend and TV pundit commented on Garnacho during this week’s episode of The Overlap, which many see as one of the best football podcasts.

“Mainoo you’ve got to keep. Mainoo looks to me like he could be a really good player,” Carragher said on the The Overlap podcast.

“But Garnacho, I don’t know. If you got good money for Garnacho… I think if you got a good offer for him it wouldn’t be the end of the world.”