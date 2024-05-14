Celtic join Liverpool and Newcastle in chase for Southampton star

Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is catching the eye of Celtic, Liverpool, and Newcastle United as his contract comes to an end this summer.

Alex McCarthy, who shone in Southampton’s recent Championship playoff semifinal, has become a key target for these clubs.

The 34-year-old Englishman stepped up following Gavin Bazunu’s injury, impressing with his late-season performances.

Celtic, looking to replace the retiring Joe Hart, find McCarthy’s skill set appealing, particularly his proficiency with the ball at his feet.

The Daily Mail reports that Liverpool and Newcastle are seeking reliable backup options, with Liverpool potentially losing Caoimhin Kelleher to his pursuit of regular first-team action and Newcastle evaluating alternatives to their current goalkeeping lineup.

McCarthy, with extensive Premier League experience, is also attracting interest from Saudi Arabian clubs, though his immediate focus remains on helping Southampton secure promotion back to the top flight.