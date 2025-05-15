Championship clubs battle for Swansea star

Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton have all joined the race to sign Swansea City defender Harry Darling this summer.

The Swansea Independent reports that the 25-year-old centre-back is attracting heavy interest from across the Championship, with Birmingham City and Wrexham already in pursuit.

Despite preparing for the Championship play-off final, Sheffield United are pressing ahead with transfer plans and see Darling as a potential key signing.

Ipswich, Leicester and Southampton, all eyeing promotion pushes or quick returns to the Premier League, are also keen on bolstering their defences.

Darling has impressed with his consistency and composure, making him a sought-after option in the 2025 summer transfer window.