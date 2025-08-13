Luton, Cardiff and Charlton in race for Ipswich striker

Luton Town, Cardiff City and Charlton Athletic are battling to sign Ipswich Town forward Ali Al-Hamadi this month, with the Tractor Boys ready to let him leave.

TEAMtalk reports that Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna has given the green light for the Iraq international to move on, having fallen down the pecking order.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Stoke City but failed to make a major impact, scoring twice in 15 appearances.

Cardiff could revive their interest after targeting him earlier in the window, while Luton have already made an enquiry. Charlton are also monitoring his situation.

Bristol City had previously explored a deal but have cooled their interest, leaving Al-Hamadi weighing up his next destination before the transfer window closes.