Championship promotion odds revealed: Shock name among favourites for Premier League return

The Championship is set for another dramatic season, and the latest promotion odds offer a glimpse into who the bookmakers believe are ready to make the leap to the Premier League.

With a mix of relegated sides, ambitious rebuilders, and surprise contenders, the 2025–26 Championship campaign promises high-stakes action from start to finish.

The latest Championship promotion odds are turning heads — especially with Wrexham now priced at just 7.00 to go up.

At the top of the list, Ipswich Town lead the market with odds of 2.37. After impressing last season and keeping Kieran McKenna at the helm, the Tractor Boys are widely tipped to make the final step.

Southampton are next at 2.85, hoping new boss Will Still can guide them back to the top flight immediately.

Sheffield United (3.25) and Birmingham (3.50) also feature strongly in the latest football betting markets, with both clubs showing intent in the transfer window.

Meanwhile, Coventry, Middlesbrough and Leicester all sit on 5.00, creating a tight mid-table odds cluster.

Whether you’re into stats or upsets, these football odds make for a thrilling season ahead.