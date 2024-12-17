Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle keeping tabs on Greek striker

Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing 18-year-old striker Stefanos Tzimas, who has impressed on loan at FC Nürnberg this season.

Stefanos Tzimas has netted seven goals in 13 matches in the 2. Bundesliga, attracting attention from top clubs.

PAOK Saloniki striker Stefanos Tzimas. Photo by Shutterstock.

Nürnberg are expected to activate his €18 million release clause from PAOK Saloniki but could sell him immediately for a profit.

Sky Germany’s Patrick Berger reports that Premier League sides Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle United, alongside Stuttgart, are all vying for his signature.

The young talent’s growing reputation as a clinical striker makes him a hot property in the transfer market. Competition among clubs is heating up as Tzimas’ future remains uncertain.