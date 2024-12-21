Chelsea looking to land Leeds Utd target from Sporting Lisbon on the cheap

Chelsea are reportedly looking to sign Sporting Lisbon midfield dynamo Dario Essugo on the cheap in the January transfer window.

The Sun reports that the Blues will have to act fast as Leeds United are keen on sorting a loan-to-buy deal for the highly-rated midfielder.

The 19-year-old has impressed while on loan for La Liga side Las Palmas, after former boss Ruben Amorim decided to loan him out in the summer.

Dario Essugo has impressed at Las Palmas and has played 10 times for the club so far, scoring his first goal against Mallorca last month.

Leeds United have been keeping tabs on the midfield dynamo in recent months, but now face strong competition from Chelsea.