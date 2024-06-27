Chelsea ponder move for Leeds United star who is also being targeted by Liverpool and Newcastle

Chelsea have shown strong interest in signing Leeds United’s young talent, Archie Gray, during the summer transfer window.

According to The Telegraph, the Blues are eyeing the versatile 18-year-old, although no formal offers have been made yet.

Leeds United, facing financial challenges after failing to secure promotion to the Premier League, may be forced to sell some of their top players.

The club is seeking well over £30 million for Gray, who can play multiple positions, including full-back roles.

Despite Gray’s desire to stay at his boyhood club, interest from various Premier League and European clubs persists.

Chelsea, focused on building their squad with young talents, sees Archie Gray as a long-term star at the club.

Gray has also been strongly linked with the likes of Newcastle United, Liverpool and Real Madrid in recent weeks.