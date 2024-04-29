Chelsea star confirms summer exit

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino. Photo by Shutterstock.

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Thiago Silva joined the Blues on a free transfer in August 2020 and has made 151 appearances for the club.

In a message to the Chelsea supporters, Thiago Silva said: “Chelsea means a lot to me. I came here with the intention of only staying for a year and it ended up being four years. Not just for me but for my family, too.

“My sons play for Chelsea so it’s a source of great pride to be a part of the Chelsea family – literally because my sons are here. I hope they can continue their careers here at this victorious club that many players wish to be part of.

“I think in everything I did here over the four years, I always gave my all. But, unfortunately, everything has a start, a middle and an end. That doesn’t mean that this is a definitive end. I hope to leave the door open so that in the near future I can return, albeit in another role here.

“But…it’s an indescribable love. I can only say thank you.”

