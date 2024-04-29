Chelsea star confirms summer exit

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Thiago Silva joined the Blues on a free transfer in August 2020 and has made 151 appearances for the club.

In a message to the Chelsea supporters, Thiago Silva said: “Chelsea means a lot to me. I came here with the intention of only staying for a year and it ended up being four years. Not just for me but for my family, too.

“My sons play for Chelsea so it’s a source of great pride to be a part of the Chelsea family – literally because my sons are here. I hope they can continue their careers here at this victorious club that many players wish to be part of.

“I think in everything I did here over the four years, I always gave my all. But, unfortunately, everything has a start, a middle and an end. That doesn’t mean that this is a definitive end. I hope to leave the door open so that in the near future I can return, albeit in another role here.

“But…it’s an indescribable love. I can only say thank you.”