Chelsea target young Strasbourg striker

Chelsea are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in signing Strasbourg striker Emanuel Emegha.

Caught Offside reports that the Blues have joined the likes of West Ham, Everton, Aston Villa and Newcastle United in the race to sign the talented striker.

Chelsea are keen to strengthen up front as they have been left disappointed by the performance of Nicolas Jackson this season.

The Blues could have an advantage in the race to sign the 22-year-old striker, with Chelsea and Strasbourg having the same owners.

Strasbourg are reportedly looking for around €22-25 million, if they are to consider selling their young striker this summer.