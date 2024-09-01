Chris Sutton admits ‘I cannot predict at Man Utd results’ in Man Utd v Liverpool prediction

Manchester United face rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday with two Dutch managers facing each other in Arne Slot and Erik ten Hag.

Their meeting here last season ended in a 2-2 draw, but Chris Sutton believes the hosts will face a bigger challenge this time around.

Sutton’s prediction for the match between Manchester United and Liverpool is a 1-2 away win and if you are considering making use of this prediction as a betting tips, you can get odds around 8.00 if you are into betting on football.

“Manchester United got the better of Liverpool on a couple of occasions last year. They won in the FA Cup and you’re sort of scratching your head about how they won that particualar one,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“Liverpool under Arne Slot are not so sort of heavy metal.

“Whatever I predict about Manchester United I get them wrong, I’m just resigned to the fact I cannot predict a Manchester United result.

“I’m going to say Liverpool to beat them.”