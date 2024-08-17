Chris Sutton fires warning to Emery in West Ham v Aston Villa prediction

BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton has issued a warning to Aston Villa manager Unai Emery ahead of their clash with West Ham on Saturday.

Their meeting at West Ham last season ended in a 1-1 draw and Sutton has warned Aston Villa manager Unai Emery that it could be difficult to combine Premier League and Champions League this season.

Sutton’s prediction for the match between West Ham and Aston Villa is a 1-1 draw and if you are considering making use of this prediction as a betting tips, you can get odds around 7.50 if you are into football betting.

“I like what West Ham have done in the transfer market this summer and I am really excited about seeing Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug in the Premier League,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said

“Style-wise, the Hammers will be back to the ‘West Ham way’ under new boss Julen Lopetegui, which is what their fans wanted. Expectations are high so let’s see how they get on.”

Sutton continued: “For Aston Villa, the question is whether they can hit the heights of last season again.

“It is going to be difficult for them to combine a top-four challenge with Champions League football once that gets started, and there might be some bumps in the road.”