Chris Sutton hails ‘unstoppable City’ in West Ham v Man City prediction

Manchester City travel to London for the clash with West Ham in the late kick off in the Premier League today.

Their meeting at the London Stadium last season ended in a 1-3 away win to City and Chris Sutton believes the hosts will struggle this season as well.

Sutton’s prediction for the match between West Ham and Manchester City is a 1-3 away win, like last season, and if you are considering making use of this prediction as a betting tips, you can get odds around 9.60 if you are into betting on football.

“I can’t see anyone stopping Man City at this time, they just dominate teams, dominate games. I think that City will win this one,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“West Ham, it looks like Michael Antonio will lead the line. I love Niklas Fullkrug and would love to see him get a start, I don’t know whether he will because Antonio was on the bench in the League Cup. I think West Ham will score but I think Man City will score more.”