Chris Sutton highlights importance of Martinez in Brighton v Man Utd prediction

Brighton face Manchester United in the Premier League at the Amex Stadium in an early kickoff on Saturday.

Their meeting here last season ended in a 0-2 away win to Manchester United, but BBC pundit Chris Sutton believes it will be more difficult for the visitors this time around.

Sutton’s prediction for the match between Brighton and Manchester United is a 1-1 draw and if you are considering making use of this prediction as a betting tips, you can get odds around 7.50 if you are into betting on football.

“Getting off to a winning start in the Premier League was important for Erik ten Hag, albeit Manchester United didn’t hit the heights they are maybe capable of,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“Lisandro Martinez is going to be the key for them this season. I know everybody talks about attacking players, but they missed him for large parts of last season and he gives them a bit of steel at the back.

“I predicted Brighton to lose at Everton and they won easily in the end. They like a left-field appointment and Fabian Hurzeler has made a really good start.”