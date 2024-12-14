Chris Sutton ‘will not back Villa’ in Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa prediction

Nottingham Forest host Aston Villa at the City Ground in a Premier League clash that could go either way on Saturday evening.

BBC pundit Chris Sutton anticipates a close encounter, given both teams' strong standings, predicting a 1-1 draw.

“This is fifth versus sixth, and I am expecting it to be close,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“Aston Villa have found some form again recently, but this is another test of their squad after a Champions League game in midweek, something they have struggled with previously.

“I tend to back Nottingham Forest when they are at home but they seem just as good on their travels these days, maybe because they like to play on the counter-attack.

“I don’t think they will lose this but I don’t want to back against Villa either, so a draw seems like the most likely outcome, doesn’t it?”