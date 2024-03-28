Crouch: Man City will beat Arsenal but not win the title

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch believes Manchester City are likely to beat Arsenal over the weekend, but neither will win the Premier League title.

Crouch, who is the host of what some regard as one of the best football podcasts around, That Peter Crouch Podcast, believes his former club Liverpool will end up winning the race for the Premier League title.

“I said Liverpool at the start of the season, and many people will say there is a bias there, and probably slightly right,” Peter Crouch said on talkSPORT.

“Arsenal have kind of played their way back into the conversation; obviously, Manchester City will be favourites considering their previous history.

“You would say it is a two-horse race, but Arsenal have put themselves back into the mix.

“I just think the amount of games they have played where they have won so convincingly and they get the injuries back, it is definitely a three-horse race.

“But I am going to stick with Liverpool; I still think they can do it.”