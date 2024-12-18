Crystal Palace, Leicester, Wolves, Stuttgart and Marseille keeping tabs on Newcastle outcast

Newcastle United outcast Miguel Almiron could reportedly be set to stay in the Premier League.

The Sun reports that three clubs are set to battle it out for Miguel Almiron in the January transfer window.

The report suggests that Crystal Palace, Leicester and Wolves are all keen on getting the Paraguay international on a loan deal.

Stuttgart and Marseille are also reportedly interested in signing the 30-year-old winger.

Almiron is desperate to leave the Magpies in order to get regular first-team football and the Geordies are keen to offload the winger by the end of the season.